More affordable housing is needed in James City County, officials say

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — There’s a push to make sure families in James City County can afford to buy their own home

According to Realtor.com, the median listing home price is about $479,000 in James City County, which is way out of the price range for many people and contributes to part of the housing crisis that drives some people out of the area.

Scott Stevens with James City County says there's a need for more housing.

"Our population has more than doubled in the last several decades, since about the 70s," says Stevens.

But not just any housing—affordable homes.

Vaughn Poller, the James City County Development Administrator, says for the last 20 years affordable housing has been established in the New Town community with homes fit for a single person to starter homes for families making under $100,000

"It's so important to have this option for people because when businesses locate here, they can hire young people with starter wages and those people can afford to live where they work," said Poller.

Poller says From 2019 to 2023 there were 161 applications on the first-time home buyer program waitlist.

So far this year there are 21 people on the list looking for affordable housing.

Michael Youngblood, one of the Realtors, says there are about a thousand individual dwellings in New Town and once one is listed, there’s instant demand because of great need.

"So, for instance, these gateway homes, I would say 10 calls a day, either from individuals interesting in the opportunity of realtors," said Youngblood.

Before someone gets the keys, Poller says there are a couple of requirements. A home for an individual person will require a maximum household income of $52,400. A good credit score is also required.

To find out more information you can find the link here.