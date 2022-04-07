More Money, More Winners: Virginia Lottery’s 'Thank a Teacher' returns for 7th year

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Virginia Lottery’s "Thank a Teacher" campaign is back for the seventh year and this time the number of winners is doubled.

Many teachers go above and beyond for their students... often spending hours outside the school day doing things we never see or hear about.

The Virginia lottery wants to shine a spotlight on some of those dedicated educators.

The company is encouraging you to send special thank-you cards to a K-through-12 public school teacher during National Teacher Appreciation Week, the first week of May.

Teachers who receive one of those thank you cards can then enter a drawing to win a vacation and $250,000 worth of school supplies.

New this year...the Virginia Lottery is doubling the number of winners so that even more teachers can be recognized.