Watch
News

Actions

More Money, More Winners: Virginia Lottery’s 'Thank a Teacher' returns for 7th year

money
News 3
money
Posted at 11:13 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 11:13:18-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Virginia Lottery’s "Thank a Teacher" campaign is back for the seventh year and this time the number of winners is doubled.

Many teachers go above and beyond for their students... often spending hours outside the school day doing things we never see or hear about.

The Virginia lottery wants to shine a spotlight on some of those dedicated educators.

The company is encouraging you to send special thank-you cards to a K-through-12 public school teacher during National Teacher Appreciation Week, the first week of May.

Teachers who receive one of those thank you cards can then enter a drawing to win a vacation and $250,000 worth of school supplies.

New this year...the Virginia Lottery is doubling the number of winners so that even more teachers can be recognized.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home