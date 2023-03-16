Watch Now
More than $15M to be spent on sports betting during March Madness: Experts

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — March Madness is one of the biggest sporting events of the year, and that translates to one of the busiest times for sports betting.

According to the American Gaming Association, more than $15 billion is expected to be spent on sports betting during march madness.

Some people are taking advantage of March Madness to gamble their way to a pot of gold.

That’s the case for a few sports betters News 3's Leondra Head caught up with at Roger Brown's sports bar in Portsmouth.

"I’ve been on Fanduel since 2013. My limit for gambling is $1,000. I don’t go over that. Usually, when I get to that limit, I win," Dontae Scarborough, of Portsmouth, said.

Another sport better, Troy Manley, says he’ll be spending hundreds of dollars.

"It could be a $100. It could be $200. It could be $50 on some games. I haven’t been so great because I pick too many games sometimes," Manley said.

March is designated as Problem Gambling Awareness Month to help people understand gambling behavior patterns and understand the risks that coincide with them.

Manley says gambling has caused him some heartache.

"Sometimes I lose too much money and I may have forgotten to pay a bill and of course, my friend will be mad at me and my kids because they're like, 'daddy’s always gambling'" Manley said.

Dr. Sarah Williams, a therapist, offers some advice for handling gambling addictions.

"First, there’s acknowledgment that there is a problem," she said. "You have to ask yourself 'Are you hiding behavior from loved ones? Are you over-spending or missing bills or payments?" Williams said.

The gambling hotline number is 1.888.532.3500.

