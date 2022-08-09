More than 400 people attend Newport News trade fair, searching for jobs, classes, training

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Nearly 400 people came to a trade fair in Newport News Monday in search of jobs, classes and trainings.

People signed up for commercial driver's license classes, as well as courses in plumbing, HVAC, cybersecurity, nursing, welding and many more other trades.

Some courses even offer $1,000 after the completion of the course.

In addition, Newport News Public Schools was hiring for all positions, with some positions offering up to a $6,000 bonus.

"We are today to get people in our community, and not just in Newport News but in the whole Hampton Roads area, workforce opportunities," said John Eley, a community organizer and school board member who helped organize the event. "We have close to 400 people out here with the same agenda of getting workforce for the education, and it's just amazing that so many people are taking advantage of this great opportunity."

Eley said he believes events like this can change the poverty level and the amount of violence communities see.