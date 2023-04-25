More than 80 Hampton kids join in football game aimed at preventing violence

HAMPTON, Va - Fighting youth violence, by giving kids an outlet—the City of Hampton kicked off its Youth Violence Prevention Week with multiple events.

More than 80 teenagers signed up and played football games Monday at Thomas Community Center.

"All the violence happening in our city, it really needs to stop," said Kaioz Watford, a student at Hampton High School junior.

Watford plays quarterback for Hampton High's football team. He said it was important for him and his friends to play in this game. He said sports have helped him stay out of trouble.

"It helped me a lot. It really kept me from doing all the bad things and it kept me on a good path," he said.

Kenyetta Hardy, a math teacher at Hampton High School, believes the events during Youth Violence Prevention Week keep her students involved in the community.

"The teacher perspective of it all is to see our students in a different light, playing and enjoying themselves outside of the classroom," Hardy said.

The city had a rough start to the new year 13 people have been shot and killed in Hampton since the beginning of 2023 and at least 29 have been injured in shootings.

"Sports is one of the things that can really bring the community together," said Andrew Crosby, an outreach specialist for the City of Hampton's Office of Youth & Young Adult Opportunity.

The week is full of activities, designed for kids and teenagers to take part and find resources to help keep them on a positive path. Also during the week, middle and high school students will meet with businesses, entrepreneurs, and community partners to learn about financial literacy.

Other events during Hampton's Youth Violence Prevention Week include

Hope After Dark: Wednesday’s Hope After Dark is a mix-and-mingle social night for grassroots organizers to engage, connect and learn from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on April 26 at Bar Louie. Join a podcast with Powered by Virginia Radio.

2023 Urgency of N.O.W. Gala of Hope: Dinner and a celebration will conclude the week’s activities on Friday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. The Gala of Hope will be held at the Hampton Roads Convention Center and will feature R&B and soul singer-songwriter Leela James. Formal attire is preferred.