Morgan Wallen, Kane Brown added to Patriotic Festival lineup

NORFOLK, Va. - As tickets go on sale for the 2022 Atlantic Union Bank Patriotic Festival, two new artists were announced as additions to the lineup.

Whisper Concerts, the City of Norfolk, and SevenVenues announced Tuesday that country music superstars Morgan Wallen and Kane Brown have been scheduled as performers at the Patriotic Festival.

They will join fellow country musician Jon Pardi for the three-day festival that will take place this year in downtown Norfolk from Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29.

The Jon Pardi concert will take place at Scope Arena, while Morgan Wallen and Kane Brown will perform on the waterfront at downtown Norfolk’s Waterside Drive.

For a detailed map of the festival, click here.

Weekend passes to see all three concerts are on sale now with code SEVEN.

Single tickets to see Morgan Wallen and Kane Brown go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10 a.m. Single tickets to Jon Pardi are currently on sale.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Scope Arena box office, and online.

The 2022 Atlantic Union Bank Patriotic Festival schedule is as follows:

Jon Pardi

Friday, May 27, 2022 7:00 p.m. at Scope Arena



Kane Brown

Saturday, May 28, 2022 7:00 p.m. at Waterside Drive



Morgan Wallen

Sunday, May 29, 2022 7:00 p.m. at Waterside Drive



The decision to move the festival from the Virginia Beach Oceanfront to Norfolk was announced in October.