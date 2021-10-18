Norfolk to announce new military festival coming in 2022

NORFOLK, Va. - The City of Norfolk is set to make an announcement about a 'Military Festival' coming to the city.

The city will hold a press conference Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Chrysler Hall.

According to city officials, this event is in regards to the 2022 Military Festival during Memorial Day weekend.

They say this event will honor our armed forces and will feature live concerts, military and corporate displays, and other attractions at Town Point Park and the Norfolk Scope Arena.

More details are to come following the announcement.