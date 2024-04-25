Watch Now
Mortgage relief program for Virginians ends May 4

Posted at 12:25 PM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 12:25:50-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Virginia Mortgage Relief Program (VMRP) will no longer be taking applications starting May 4; the program is closing indefinitely.

Homeowners who are struggling to pay their mortgages due to circumstances related to the Covid-19 pandemic can still apply for federal assistance until May 3 at 11:59 p.m.

The VMRP helps homeowners experiencing a COVID-19 related financial hardship to pay mortgage and/or other qualified home ownership-related delinquencies to avoid default, foreclosure, or displacement.

Financial hardship could include an increase in living expenses, childcare, change in household size, job loss, reduction in income, etc.

The maximum amount of assistance to eligible Virginia homeowners is $50,000 with no cap on the number of months past due.

For more information or to apply for federal assistance, click here.

