Mother of 3-year-old shot in York Co. arrested, charged with 2 felony counts of child abuse; Police still looking for child's father

YORK Co., Va. - A 22-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday night after her 3-year-old child was shot and sent to the hospital.

Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, officials received a call from Mary Immaculate Hospital in reference to a 3-year-old boy who was brought in with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. Officials told News 3 that the shooting appeared to be accidental.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Ayannah Mercedes Chapman, the child's mother, was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and two felony counts of child abuse. She is currently being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bond.

Deputies said they found approximately 35 pounds of marijuana and over $15,000 in cash in Chapman's apartment, as well as multiple firearms, magazines and rounds of ammunition.

The child was released from the hospital yesterday and went home with a family member, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office is still searching for the child's biological father, 22-year-old Canaan Lamont Fleming. He's wanted on charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling, maiming, two counts of child abuse and reckless handling of a firearm.

If you have any information on Fleming's whereabouts, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or our FB Tip Line at 757-890-4999.