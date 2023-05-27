Mother of Chesapeake woman hit by drunk driver has warning ahead of Memorial Day

CHESAPEAKE, Va.— Memorial Day is meant to remember, honor and mourn military heroes, but the weekend can often be overshadowed by drinking and reckless driving.

Debbie Leger's daughter survived a crash involving a drunk driver about six years ago. She has a message about the dangers of drunk driving.

"We live with this every day," said Leger, of Chesapeake, said.

The crash happened near Pungo in Virginia Beach on May 17, 2017. It feels like yesterday for Leger.

A delivery truck driver crashed into an SUV in which Leger's daughter, Sabrina Mundorff, was the passenger. Mundorff survived.

The driver, Kaitlyn Duffy, was killed instantly.

"All of our lives changed in an instant," said Leger. "A guy hit them head-on. He was on alcohol, marijuana, Xanax, and cocaine. He was basically a chemical lab driving down the street."

It was senior skip day for the two girls.

Sabrina still had a long road to recovery, Leger said. She suffered serious injuries including a traumatic brain injury, a broken pelvis, and a broken arm.

Because of those injuries, she will never be able to drive again.

"We live with this every day, she's a miracle," said Leger.

To this day, Leger said she has not visited the crash site

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, on average, more than 10,000 people in the U.S. die every year in alcohol-related crashes.

"Nothing is worth the pain that this causes to everybody," said Leger.

But with pain comes purpose.

Years later Sabrina beat the odds, graduating college and hoping to get into EVMS med school.

Her mother is sharing a clear message for drivers on the road not just for this holiday weekend, but all year round: "Don't drink and drive."

"You can leave your car and get a ride home with Lyft or Uber, or again somebody else drives you home but just get home safely and keep everybody else on the road safe," said Leger.

To learn how you can get free or reduced Lyft rides over the busy memorial day weekend click here.

