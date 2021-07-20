Mother whose son was shot and killed offers help to families affected by gun violence

HAMPTON, Va. – A mother who lost her son to gun violence has founded a non-profit organization to help other parents grieving after losing a child.

The support group is called MM2K, which stands for “Mommies Matter to Kyyri."

Sevhn Doggette’s son Kyyri was 25 years old when he was shot and killed in August 2017. It happened in Charlotte, N.C., where Doggette now lives.

She tells News 3 that she is from Hampton Roads and visits here often, and when she heard about the recent violence involving youth, she felt compelled to spread the word about her organization.

Doggette says that MM2K initially provides a listening ear for grieving moms and dads. She also said they have licensed therapists who volunteer their time.

“As far as just different mechanisms to help them get through, basically each day because it's like a roller coaster ride for us,” explained Doggette.

As part of the support services, they sometimes even accompany parents to court as they face the person(s) accused of killing their child.

“Now you have to deal with this,” she added. “I'm living a life sentence as well, and I haven't even committed a crime.”

Doggette says while MM2K is active in Charlotte, she hopes to organize community events in Hampton Roads as well. She encourages families affected by gun violence to reach out.

More information on MM2K can be found here.