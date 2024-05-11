Mother's Day: Joy Ministries to donate used car to a mom in need

CHESAPEAKE, Va — Motherhood. Some people might say it's one of the hardest jobs in the world.

There are some scenarios where a mother plays the role of mom and dad.

It's why Joy Ministries is hosting a special and life-changing celebration for the moms who do it all

Saturday is the 24th annual Mother's Day celebration hosted by Joy Ministries, an event embracing single moms, widows and military wives with deployed husbands.

This year, Joy Ministries is doing something life-changing for one special mom.

Danette Crawford, of Joy Ministries, says a donated used vehicle will be given away.

Eligible women must fill out an application detailing their story and demonstrating their need.

The mom must be employed because of the expenses that come with having a vehicle.

Crawford says she's so thrilled to be able to give a mom a gift like this.

"Single moms pull double duty all year long they are a mom and a dad figure and so on Mother's Day we wanted to honor them and let them know that they are doing a great job," said Crawford.

If eligible you can still apply for the new car before Monday by clicking the link here.

If anything, Joy Ministries says they still have spots available for the Mother's Day celebration tomorrow at 4 pm at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside, free of charge

