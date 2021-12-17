Mourning community holds vigil for Newport News high school football player killed in shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A heartbroken community is mourning the 17-year-old who was killed in a shooting after a basketball game at Menchville High School Tuesday night.

Friends and family held a candlelight vigil for Justice Dunham Thursday night.

Dunham played football for Woodside High School. His 17th birthday was last week.

Justice's mother Justice Dunham

Wednesday, News 3 talked to local youth pastor and basketball coach Dimitri Bailey about this tragedy. He said, "It's hard, but you kind of get tired of this, and we need something different."

Woodside says they're planning a memorial for the teen after winter break.

Dunham's family members are also asking for any donation that's made in his honor to go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula. They said they hope this money can help the organization to get a new football field or update a basketball court.

If you'd like to donate, click here. Just check the box that says, "I would like to dedicate this donation," then choose, "In memory of" and please write, "Justice Dunham."

News 3 reporter Antoinette DelBel will have more from the memorial Thursday at 10 and 11.

Family & friends of Justice Dunham are leaning on one another for support. The Newport News teen was killed Tuesday night after police say another teen shot him following a basketball game. A memorial where he died now grows. Dozens are here honoring his life. ⁦@WTKR3⁩ pic.twitter.com/190s220SW9 — Antoinette DelBel (@AnnieDelBel) December 17, 2021

Related: Friends heartbroken over loss of Woodside football player that was fatally shot after basketball game