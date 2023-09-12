'My daughter was executed:' grieving mom of Newport News domestic violence victim speaks out

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — For 25 years, the Virginia Department of Health says over one-third of homicides happening here in Virginia are related to domestic violence.

A woman in Newport News says her daughter recently became part of that statistic in August.

Monica Saunders says she's been forced to shoulder the responsibility of raising her daughter's six kids as she waits for justice to be served.

"I never would have thought that I would not have my babies. I was looking for them to bury me not me bury them," says Monica Saunders.

In her lifetime, Saunders says she lost two children. One daughter to lupus two years ago, another daughter to gun violence.

She says grief has weighed on her knowing that the man who allegedly shot her daughter, Tahesha Saunders, is still on the streets.

Police say there are arrest warrants out for Ronald Lashawne Brown.

He's facing multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in relation to the homicide of Tahesha on Aug. 3.

Monica says Tahessa and Brown were together for a few years and he acted as a stepfather to the kids, though Monica says his demeanor changed over time. She says Tahesha was emotionally and physically abused by Brown up until her death.

"A week before she passed, she (Tahesha) was being told that she was going to be murdered. Ronald Brown told the kids 'you won't have a mother,'" says Saunders.

Monica says she begged her daughter to leave Brown, but she couldn't make her.

"The week she died, I confronted Brown because he choked her so hard that she was hoarse. She didn't take it seriously because Brown was someone that she never thought would have hurt her, or take her life from her," explains Saunders.

On Aug. 3, Monica says the police delivered devastating news.

"Police told me that she was shot three times in her head at close range. The rest went into her torso. My daughter was executed," says Saunders. "I feel her pain inflicted at her at times, I wish it would stop,"

Robin Gauthier with Samaritan House says over the last few years, there has been an increase in domestic violence homicides across Hampton Roads. She says the number of guns on the street is part of the problem. The other part of it is the economy.

"Economics plays a huge part in it. Especially nowadays with inflation and the cost of rent, it's very difficult to self-sufficiency as a parent," says Gauthier.

Monica Saunders says Tahesha's death has changed her life and the lives of her daughter's six children drastically. The ages of the kids range from 9 to 17.

Today the kids live with her in her apartment for the time being. She says being strong for them is very difficult. However, Saunders says she's holding on to hope that justice will be served.

Police are awarding anyone with a tip that leads to an arrest up to $1,500 dollars.

Until Brown is arrested, Saunders has a motherly message for young women.

"When someone starts to put their hands on you, it's time for you to let them go. When someone tells you they're going to take your life don't take it for granted," says Saunders.

If you would like to submit a tip anonymously you can call the crime line at 1888 LOCK-U-UP

You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.