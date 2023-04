NAGS HEAD, NC — The Nags Head Police Department held a Coffee with a Cop event at Waveriders Coffee and Deli on April 21. Folks were invited to come out and voice their concerns, ask questions, and get to know the officers in their neighborhood.

The police department wrote on their Facebook page:

"We had a great turnout for Coffee with a Cop. Everyone was able to ask questions and voice their concerns for the area. Thank you to Waveriders for having us!"