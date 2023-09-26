Watch Now
NAS Oceana hosts hiring event for veterans

Naval Air Station Oceana
Todd Corillo
Super Hornets at Naval Air Station Oceana as seen from the tower in July 2021.
Naval Air Station Oceana
Posted at 10:43 PM, Sep 25, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Naval Air Station Oceana is hosting a hiring and networking event for veterans, transitioning service members and their spouses Thursday.

The HIRE VETS NOW event, co-hosted by NAS Oceana Fleet and Family Support center, Virginia Chamber foundation and the Virginia Department of Veteran Services, provides attendees the opportunity to connect with MI Technical Solutions, Valkyrie Enterprises, Instant Teams, HII Newport News Shipbuilding, Sentara Healthcare, Chesapeake Public School, NPower and other potential employers, according to the Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept 28 at the Oceana Conference Center (906 G Ave., Building 480, Virginia Beach, VA 23460), according to the Virginia Chamber of Commerce. The event is open to all transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses that have base access.

The Virginia Chamber of Commerce says that walk-ins are welcome or attendees can register in advance.

