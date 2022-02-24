NASA Administrator, other agency leaders join members of Congress in visit to Langley Research Center

HAMPTON, Va. - Local scientists and engineers are getting the opportunity to showcase their research to NASA's top leadership and members of Congress.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Deputy Adminstrator Pam Melroy were among the visitors to Langley Research Center on Thursday, joining U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA02), Rep. Bobby Scott (D-VA03) and Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA01).

According to a release from Langley, the group will tour the center's historic hangar and get the opportunity to meet with center experts about work to advance research in aeronautics, climate, and more.

They will also hear about Langley's efforts to land astronauts on the Moon safely in the coming years.

The visit is set to begin at 10 a.m.