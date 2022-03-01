NASA partners with NOAA to launch latest satellite on Tuesday

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL - Big news for the weather and space community. GOES-T, or the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite will launch later today. GOES-T is the third satellite in the GOES-R series.

Countdown is on: NOAA’s GOES-T satellite is scheduled to launch March 1 @ 4:38 p.m. EST from Kennedy Space Center. Stay tuned as #GOEST prepares for its journey to orbit! Follow @NOAASatellites for the latest! https://t.co/maxCOPCICR #ReadytoGOES pic.twitter.com/dNQqn63nNY — NOAA (@NOAA) February 23, 2022

These satellites help meteorologists observe and predict local weather events like thunderstorms and hurricanes. Once GOES-T is launched, it will be renamed GOES-18. It will keep an eye on the U.S. West Coast, Alaska, Hawaii and the Pacific Ocean. The satellite has six instruments. Each play an important role.

“There’s EXIS Extreme Ultraviolet/X-Ray Irradiance Sensor, it captures solar information as well. The Solar Environment In-Situ, it captures galactic protons and galactic electrons and the Magnetometer. Measures the very minute magnetic field changes that are in geostationary orbit," says GOES Deputy System Program Director, Ed Grigsby.

According to Grigsby, there’s also the Advanced Space Line Imager, which takes images for weather forecasts. The Geostationary Lightning Mapper, which captures lightning strikes. The SUVI, which is a Solar Ultraviolet Imager, and captures images of the sun.

Coverage of the launch will begin at 4 p.m. today. GOES-T is scheduled to launch aboard a rocket from Cape Canaveral at 4:38 PM EST. You will be able to watch the launch live in this story and on the News 3 Facebook page as long as it goes as planned based on weather conditions.

.@NOAASatellites' GOES missions provide constant coverage of weather systems & critical data to help predict and track severe storms.



GOES-T is set for liftoff on a @ULALaunch rocket March 1 at 4:38pm ET (21:38 UTC). @NASA_LSP is managing the launch: https://t.co/c1dljD8VJN pic.twitter.com/hVyQM1qyRB — NASA (@NASA) March 1, 2022

More information on the GOES Mission.

