First-of-its-kind device developed at NASA Langley sends back new images of U.S. air pollution

HAMPTON, Va. - A first-of-its-kind instrument tracking air quality over the U.S. in real time is sending back its first images.

On Thursday, NASA revealed scans sent back from its Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO) device.

TEMPO was launched into orbit in April and is designed to continuously track and transmit information about major pollutants in North America.

The scans show nitrogen dioxide levels over the east and west coasts. In an article on its website, NASA said, "TEMPO will significantly improve studies of pollution caused by rush-hour traffic."

Earlier this year, News 3 learned around two dozen Hampton Roads-based scientists and engineers at NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton worked on the project. Project Manager Kevin Daugherty said TEMPO will also scan for formaldehyde and ozone, hopefully helping those with respiratory concerns prepare for what's in the air.

“There are people who have to check the air quality before they leave their homes in the morning because of respiratory issues and other issues. TEMPO’s air quality data has the ability to impact how air quality is predicted across the United States," said Daugherty.

NASA says TEMPO is working in partnership with other pollution-monitoring devices over Europe and Asia.