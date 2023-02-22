NASA visits Craddock Middle to explore STEAM opportunities with students

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Students at Craddock Middle School in Portsmouth had an "out of this world" experience on Wednesday.

NASA sent a team to their classrooms to with students one-on-one, demonstrating the importance of science and technology.

The STEAM program, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Math, is in partnership with the REECH Foundation. It provides students with opportunities to gain exposure to academic achievements through hands-on programs designed to maximize their potential. The foundation hosts several events throughout the year with a primary focus on STEAM.

Students on Wednesday had the opportunity to create a plan to successfully drive their "rover" for a "Lunar Lander Test." Each group was comprised of four to five students, all with specific roles.

Eighth-grader Ashley Soto, 14, said even though the experience was a bit challenging, her group still enjoyed the process.

"I was kind of struggling, but I did it and my group drove the rover a little out of control but we still made it," said Soto.

Once the experiment was complete, Clayton Turner, the Langely NASA Research Center Director invited the students to apply to NASA's internship program once they turn 16.

Clayton said events like this help students become excited about the world of STEAM earlier in life.

"It also shows a student that they can do it and I believe that three and four-year-olds are not too early to start," Turner said. "The more we can show students what they can do the more we can pour I can into them, the more likely they are to go into some of these careers and find their passion."

