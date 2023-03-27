7 dead: 3 children killed plus shooter, during shooting at Nashville school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police say three students and three staff members, seven people total including the shooter, are dead following a shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville.

In a press conference, police say the shooter appears to be in her teens with two assault-type rifles and a pistol. Her identity is unknown at this time.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

"Three pediatric patients were transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, all having suffered gunshot wounds. All three were pronounced dead after arrival," officials said.

The shooting happened at 10:13 a.m.

"Officers went to the gunfire. When they got to the second floor and saw the shooter, a female. There was a five-member unit that was on the second floor at the time," MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron said.

"We know at this point that this shooter is a female and appears to be in her teens, and her identification isn't confirmed. She had two assault rifles and a handgun. She entered the school through a side entrance and went from the first school to the second floor. Three adults by 10:27 the shooter was dead."

A reunification area has been established at 2100 Woodmont Blvd (Woodmont Baptist Church) for parents to meet their children who attend The Covenant School at 33 Burton Hills Blvd.

The school is a private Christian school in Nashville for PreSchool through 6th grade. Last year, the school ran an active shooter training program.

A portion of Harding Place is currently closed as police and emergency officials respond. In addition to the road closure, there may be delays on WeGo bus routes, including those not close to the shooting.

There are also closures in place at the following: NB lanes of Harding Place at Hillsboro Pk and east and westbound I-440 off ramps at Exit 3 for Hillsboro Pk.

Several leaders across Nashville have issued statements in response to the shooting.

Gov. Bill Lee:

I am closely monitoring the tragic situation at Covenant, & the @TNDeptofSafety & @TNHighwayPatrol are assisting local law enforcement & first responders at the scene. As we continue to respond, please join us in praying for the school, congregation & Nashville community.

Sen. Bill Hagerty:

Devastated and heartbroken about the tragic news at Covenant School. I'm grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their heroic actions. I am monitoring the situation closely, and my office is in contact with local officials & available to anyone needing assistance.

Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton:

No harm should ever come to any child. At some point today, please take a moment to pray for the families impacted by this tragedy. As we continue learning more details, we appreciate law enforcement and first responders for their quick response neutralizing the threat.

Freddie O'Connell:

Nashville has, sadly, today joined the communities that have experienced a school shooting. For now, my focus is turning to supporting the impacted families and revisiting our efforts to prevent these horrifying scenarios.

The House Democratic Caucus:

“The House Democratic Caucus is praying for the children and their families who were shooting victims at the Covenant School. Caucus Chairman John Ray Clemmons says, ‘Our thoughts are with the families of the entire school community and surrounding neighborhood.’”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Brentwood

Chuck and I are heartbroken to hear about the shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. My office is in contact with federal, state, & local officials, and we stand ready to assist. Thank you to the first responders working on site. Please join us in prayer for those affected.

The Tennessee Titans

We are heartbroken by the senseless loss of life at Covenant School today. We offer our condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and the entire Covenant School community.

This is an active scene and a breaking news scenario, we will update as information comes in.