3rd lawsuit filed over Panera's highly caffeinated "Charged Lemonade"

Panera Bread is facing a third lawsuit over its highly caffeinated "Charged Lemonade"

A 28-year-old Rhode Island woman says the drink caused her to have permanent cardiac injuries.

Scripps News Panera Bread faces second wrongful death lawsuit over Charged Lemonade Alex Arger

The lawsuit says she was an athlete with no underlying health conditions and regularly competed in obstacle course races. Now, she requires daily medication and has heart problems that have interfered with her ability to work and exercise.

The suit says she drank two-and-a-half Charged Lemonade drinks in one day, then went to the hospital.

Both people in the other two lawsuits filed over the drink have died.