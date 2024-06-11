Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

4 people shot in Atlanta office building; suspect reportedly injured: Police

4 people shot in Atlanta office building; suspect reportedly injured: Police
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jun 11, 2024

ATLANTA — Multiple people were shot in a building in downtown Atlanta Tuesday, police reported.

In a post on the social media platform X , the department first issued a public safety alert around 2:40 p.m. saying that they were investigating the shooting at the corner of Peachtree and Harris Street.

Later posts confirm that there were four people shot, all of whom seemed to be alert and breathing. One of those shot is believed to be the original suspect, the post later says.

As of 3:08 p.m. Tuesday, Atlanta police and fire and rescue were still working on clearing the scene.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

More national news

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway