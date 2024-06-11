4 people shot in Atlanta office building; suspect reportedly injured: Police

ATLANTA — Multiple people were shot in a building in downtown Atlanta Tuesday, police reported.

In a post on the social media platform X , the department first issued a public safety alert around 2:40 p.m. saying that they were investigating the shooting at the corner of Peachtree and Harris Street.

Later posts confirm that there were four people shot, all of whom seemed to be alert and breathing. One of those shot is believed to be the original suspect, the post later says.



At this time, we can confirm four (4) people were shot. All are alert, conscious, and breathing. One of the four people shot is believed to be the suspect. — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) June 11, 2024

As of 3:08 p.m. Tuesday, Atlanta police and fire and rescue were still working on clearing the scene.

