7-Eleven will sell hot dog-flavored sparkling water

Are you looking to try something daring and savory to quench your thirst? 7-Eleven has announced a new collection of sparkling waters in a variety of bold and cutting-edge flavors!

One of the flavored seltzers is a twist on one of 7-Eleven's most popular snacks: the "Big Bite hot dog" sparkling water combines the delicious taste of the iconic hot dog into one refreshing beverage, ketchup and mustard included.

7-Eleven teamed up with art-inspired brand Miracle Seltzer to create the line called "7-Select" sparkling waters.

Other flavors include lemon line, green apple and sweet orange.

More details on the availability of the "Big Bite hot dog" flavor will be revealed on April Fools' Day.