Beware of 'relationship investiment scams' on dating apps, social media

Buyer beware — of looking for love in all the wrong places.

It's known as a 'relationship investment scam,' where perpetrators use dating apps, social media platforms and random 'wrong number' texts to lure victims.

Scammers have phony online profiles and even use fake voices to build connections, ultimately opening hearts... and wallets.

New relationship? Watch out for these financial red flags

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission says it's a growing problem.

"You have a new best friend or a new love interest who is texting you every day and you develop this relationship of trust. Then you realize that they're very wealthy and you want to know how. And you ask them if they can help you. And they'll say, 'Yes I can help you invest,'" explained CFTC Director of Customer Education and Outreach Melanie Devoe. "At first you'll be very profitable, you'll get some money back. Then, they'll show you a website where you're making a ton of money, so you take out all your money and give it to the scammers."

If you suspect you're being victimized, talk to someone you trust.

For more information, CFTC has helpful tips here.