Biometric gun safes that could be opened by unauthorized users among this week's recalls

Right now, there's a new list of recalls to warn you about. To keep you and your family safe, check your home to see if you have these items.

Toshiba Laptop Adapters

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

There could be issues with your laptop — specifically, the way you charge it.

More than 15 million Toshiba laptop adapters are being recalled because they can overheat and cause a fire.

There have already been nearly 700 reports of them overheating, catching fire or melting, and more than 40 people were burned.

The impacted adapters were sold between April of 2008 and April of 2014.

If you have a recalled laptop adapter, you're advised to stop using it immediately and ask for a free replacement.

For details on the recalled adapters and how to get a free replacement, click here.

IKEA USB Chargers

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Recalled ÅSKSTORM 40W USB Charger sold at IKEA

Another issue with electronics: the USB chargers sold at IKEA (pictured above) could also catch fire or shock you.

So far, 17 people say it's happened to them.

These were sold from April 2020 through December of last year.

If you have one of these, take it back to IKEA for a refund. You do not need to have your receipt. If you're unable to go to an IKEA store, you can still get a refund.

For details on the recalled chargers and how to get a refund, click here.

Biometric Gun Safes

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

This is a pretty big one: four companies are recalling their biometric gun safes.

Each company says the biometric lock can fail and be opened by someone who's not authorized. These were sold at stores like Walmart, Bass Pro, and Amazon.

If you have these and you're storing guns in them, take out the batteries and only use the physical key.

You can contact the companies to get a replacement safe.

The four recalled biometric gun safes, with links to see more details on the recall and replacement process, are linked below:

