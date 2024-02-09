Frigidaire fridges, children's bathrooms, and more among recent recalls

Right now, there are several new recalls to warn you about.

Check out the recalled products below, and be sure to check the links for details on the impacted products and how to get a refund.

Bathrobes for children

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

There's an issue with Lolanta children's hooded flannel bathrobes: they violate federal flammability regulations.

We told you about a similar situation last month with recalled children's nightgowns.

The recalled Lolanta children's bathrooms were sold on the company's website as well as on Amazon. You might have bought them starting in 2021, all the way up through this past October.

If you have them, don't let your kids use them. Cut them in half and send a photo to the company for a refund.

For details on the recall and how to get a refund, click here.

VPR slim soft and slim jet lighters

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

VPR Brands says its slim soft and slim jet lighters were recalled because they're missing the child safety feature. The lighters were sold AT STORES? across the country.

You can get a refund with proof of destruction.

For details on the recall and how to get a refund, click here.

Clothing steamers

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

There could also be a burn issue for roughly 2 million of the clothes steamers pictured above.

The Steamfast handhelds were sold for about the past 15 years.

There have been over a hundred reports of scalding water from the nozzle while heating up or while in use.

You can get a refund from the company.

For details on the recall and how to get a refund, click here.

Frigidaire fridges

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

There could be a problem with your fridge if it's from the Frigidaire brand.

Frigidaire is recalling the side-by-side models with slim ice buckets pictured above. They were sold from 2015 through 2019.

Part of the ice bucket assembly on the freezer side could break and those plastic pieces could end up in the ice.

You could have picked these up a stores like Lowe's or Home Depot.

You can get an ice bucket assembly replacement for free.

For details on the recall and how to a free ice bucket assembly replacement, click here.