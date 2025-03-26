Dollar Tree to sell Family Dollar after a decade of ownership

Dollar Tree announced on Wednesday that it will sell Family Dollar for $1 billion dollars, they initially acquired the storefront for more than $8 billion.

Dollar Tree cited issues with supply chains, operations and locations as their reason to sell. Family Dollar will be sold to a pair of private equity firms. Last year, Dollar Tree Inc. announced that it planned to close hundreds of Family Dollar stores.

Family Dollar was sold at $8 billion due to a bidding war between Dollar Tree and Dollar General.