Don Lemon says he's been fired from CNN

Don Lemon said in a tweet Monday morning that he'd been fired from CNN.

"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN," Lemon shared. "I am stunned."

Lemon said that after working there for 17 years, he thought he would have been told directly.

"At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network," he shared.

