Don Lemon says he's been fired from CNN

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Don Lemon attends the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Awards Gala at the New York Hilton Midtown on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 12:45 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 12:45:12-04

Don Lemon said in a tweet Monday morning that he'd been fired from CNN.

"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN," Lemon shared. "I am stunned."

Lemon said that after working there for 17 years, he thought he would have been told directly.

"At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network," he shared.

