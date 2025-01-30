DC Mayor: Flights expected to resume at Reagan National

Ronald Reagan National Airport is expected to reopen for flights at 11 a.m., according to Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Individual airlines can decide when to start up again.

Flights had been initially grounded in the aftermath of the collision. The Wichita Airport did remain open with air traffic still continuing there, according to Wichita Airport Director Jesse Romo.

On its social media channels, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said it has extended rail service on its silver line from Dulles Airport, where some flights were diverted following the collision near Reagan National Airport.

Officials also said buses would be available at Metro Center, a major downtown metro rail hub, to then ferry travelers back to Reagan National if their cars were parked there.

American Airlines has set up centers in Washington and in Wichita, Kansas, for people seeking information about family members.

There’s also a hotline for people looking for family and friends: 1-800 679 8215.