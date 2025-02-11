Fort Liberty renamed Fort Bragg, per Hegseth order

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has renamed Fort Liberty to Fort Bragg on Monday, overturning a Biden era change.

Hegseth's restoration of the Bragg name comes with a slight alteration, it will now be named after Pfc. Roland L. Bragg, a World War II veteran who fought during the Battle of the Bulge. Fort Bragg was initially named in 1918 after Confederate General Braxton Bragg, former President Joe Biden changed the name during his tenure.

In a press release, the Department of Defense says this name restoration recognizes the service and sacrifice exhibited by members of the U.S. military.

Biden's initiative to remove Confederate names from U.S. military bases was criticized by many Trump allies, including Hegseth himself. His decision to return the Bragg moniker under a different namesake is a cheeky way of answering those frustrations.