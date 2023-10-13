Friday is the U.S. Navy's 248th birthday

Every day is a good day to celebrate the nation's service members, but Friday is extra special.

October 13 marks the U.S. Navy's actual birthday. It was on that date in 1775 that the Continental Congress green-lighted the first U.S. naval force, making Friday the Navy's 248th birthday.

According to nationaldaycalendar.com, the Continental Navy had just two ships and a crew of 80 men at the time of its inception.

Today, it has more than 340,000 active duty personnel and upwards of 71,000 reservists.