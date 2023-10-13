Watch Now
Friday is the U.S. Navy's 248th birthday

Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Ma/USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) man the rails in honor of the 79th anniversary of the Battle of Midway as they depart Naval Station Norfolk , June 7, 2021. The battle of Midway, June 4-7, 1942, was an epic clash between the U.S. Navy and the imperial Japanese Navy, where the Navy's decisive victory effectively turned the tide of World War II in the Pacific. The ship is departing Norfolk in preparation for Full Ship Shock Trials. The US Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julie R. Matyascik)
Navy final flight
Posted at 7:00 AM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 07:00:13-04

Every day is a good day to celebrate the nation's service members, but Friday is extra special.

October 13 marks the U.S. Navy's actual birthday. It was on that date in 1775 that the Continental Congress green-lighted the first U.S. naval force, making Friday the Navy's 248th birthday.

According to nationaldaycalendar.com, the Continental Navy had just two ships and a crew of 80 men at the time of its inception.

Today, it has more than 340,000 active duty personnel and upwards of 71,000 reservists.

