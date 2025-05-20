Hampton Roads-based nonprofits helping in Kentucky after deadly tornadoes

LONDON, KENTUCKY — Non-profit organizations based in Hampton Roads are currently in Kentucky, providing assistance after a recent round of deadly tornadoes.

At least four tornadoes were confirmed in Oklahoma and Nebraska on Monday evening, leaving thousands without power. Recent tornadoes have claimed the lives of at least 28 people.

In response, Operation Blessing and Mercy Chefs deployed teams to the hardest-hit area of London, Kentucky, located between Lexington and Knoxville. Operation Blessing set up at a local church on Tuesday morning, but by afternoon, a spokesperson informed News 3 that another severe storm was approaching, prompting them to shelter in place, with some ready to take refuge in the church basement.

On Tuesday, Hayley Henson, disaster response liaison with Operation Blessing, said, “Right now, there’s some heavy winds coming in, possibility of tornadoes, which is something we don’t want to hear after they’ve already been impacted the way they have.”

The situation remains dire. “You don’t even know where to look because it’s in every direction. It’s heartbreaking. People are scrambling to pick up the pieces. There’s a lot of confusion, a lot of uncertainty,” she added.

Operation Blessing says it has its mobile kitchen on standby and has dispatched multiple trailer trucks filled with disaster relief supplies like bottled water, hygiene kits, and cleaning supplies donated by the Home Depot Foundation.

Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs mobilized following the storm's impact, with teams arriving in both London, Kentucky, and St. Louis, Missouri where a tornado affected the northern part of the city.

Gary LeBlanc, founder of Mercy Chefs, described the significant damage in Kentucky, saying, "There are parts of London that are gone-not just damaged, but they've just been taken away by the storm, completely leveled."

Mercy Chefs said it plans to stay on site as long as necessary to meet the needs of the communities in Kentucky and Missouri. Those interested in supporting Mercy Chefs can click here.

To donate to Operation Blessing, click here.