Health savings account: how to find out what your HSA covers

NORFOLK, Va. — A Health Savings Account, or HSA, is a type of savings account that lets you set money aside pre-tax — and the money never expires.

Many people have contributions come directly out of their paycheck. According to Fidelity, to open an HSA, you must be enrolled in a High Deductible Health Plan. For 2026, an HDHP is defined as a plan with a deductible of at least $1,700 for individuals or $3,400 for families.

The funds can be used for qualified medical expenses, but knowing exactly what qualifies is key. Assuming an item is covered and finding out at checkout that it isn't can be a frustrating and costly surprise.

A website from HealthEquity allows you to search what your HSA covers. You can browse by specialty — such as dental or vision — or scroll through an alphabetical list.

With summer here, sunscreen is one example. Several sunscreen products are listed as eligible with an HSA. Sun protective clothing, however, is not.

The tool also works for Flexible Savings Accounts and other medical-related accounts.

Since the money is already set aside, using it for eligible purchases means you don't have to dip into your weekly grocery or gas budget.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.