Bob Barker, the longtime host of "The Price Is Right," has died at 99 years old, according to TMZ.

Barker died peacefully at his home Saturday morning in Los Angeles, and TMZ says Barker's representative said he died of natural causes.

Bob Barker hosted and produced "The Price Is Right" until 2007.

He also appeared in television shows and movies such as "How I Met Your Mother" and Adam Sandler's "Happy Gilmore."