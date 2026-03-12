New federal safety standards for water bead toys take effect

NORFOLK, Va. — Water beads marketed as children's toys are now subject to new federal safety requirements, including size limits, chemical restrictions, and warning label mandates.

New federal safety standards for water bead toys took effect Thursday, targeting a product that consumer advocates and parents have long warned can be dangerous — and even deadly — for young children.

Water beads are small, colorful beads that expand when exposed to liquid. They are often marketed as toys but pose serious risks if swallowed, as physicians say they can block intestines and are nearly invisible to X-rays.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission's new standard bans water beads that expand beyond a specific size. It also sets limits on a toxic chemical found in some products and requires strongly worded, easily visible warning labels for consumers.

The new requirements apply only to water beads designed and marketed as toys for children. Products intended for decorative, floral, and horticultural purposes are not affected.

The CPSC says it is best to remove water beads from any environment where young children may be present. The agency advises against allowing children — or animals — to play with or have access to the products.

I have reported on the push for water bead safety for years, speaking with consumer advocates and parents whose children have been hurt by the product.

To report a company violating CPSC rules, you can file a report directly on the agency's website.

