Newly recalled products include exploding Starbucks-branded mugs, children's toys

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Posted at 6:19 AM, Mar 22, 2024
There's a brand new list of recalls to warn you about, including exploding coffee mugs, dangerous finger puppets and candy, and baby walkers that officials are concerned about.

Comfi Baby Infant Walkers

Officials are issuing a warning about infant walkers from Comfi Baby. These were sold on Amazon.

The issue is these can fit through a standard door and aren't designed to stop at the edge of a step. Also, the leg openings could trap little one's heads.

These were sold from October 2022 through March of last year.

Officials are telling consumers to stop using the products immediately.

For more information on the warning, click here.

Fisher-Price Little People Mickey and Friends Figures

The heads of Donald and Daisy could come off and choke children.

You might have bought these at Walmart, Kohl's, Kroger, Target or Amazon.

You can contact Fisher-Price for a $10 refund.

For more on the recall and the refund process, click here.

Candy Rollers

The candy rollers pictured below also pose a choking hazard, officials say.

The rolling ball could come loose on the Happiness USA Liquid Rolling Candy. These were sold at kosher market stores across the country.

You can get a refund from the company.

For more on the recall and the refund process, click here.

Starbucks-branded Mugs

Nestle recalled holiday Starbucks mugs (pictured below) included in 2023 holiday sets.

If the mugs are microwaved or filled with extremely hot liquid, they could overheat and explode.

The sets were sold at Walmart, Target and Nexcom.

You can get a refund by filling out a form online.

For more on the recall and the refund process, click here.

