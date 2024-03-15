Popular Insignia air fryers sold at Best Buy, Honeywell fire alarms among this week's recalls

There's a fresh batch of new recalls to warn you about to keep you and your family safe.

Honeywell fire alarms

A few models of Honeywell L-series low-frequency sounders and strobes have been recalled.

The problem is, they can malfunction and won't alert you about a fire. And these are new models, distributed in March and April of last year.

If you have them, you can contact the company for a free inspection and repair if needed.

For information on the recall, click here.

Johnsonville Polish kielbasa turkey sausage

There have been reports of people finding pieces of rubber in Johnsonville Polish kielbasa turkey sausage.

These were sold at grocery stores nationwide, including in Virginia and North Carolina. The impacted products have a best-by date of May 17 or May 18.

If you do have them, you can toss them out or take them back to the store for a refund.

For information on the recall, click here.

Insignia air fryers

An air fryer from Best Buy's Insignia brand has been recalled.

The problem is, it could overheat and end up melting or catching fire. They're recalling nearly 190,000 of them.

If you have one, there are some specific instructions: You need to submit pictures with the model number, your receipt and proof of destruction of the unit.

You can then get a refund check or Best Buy credit.

For more information on the recall, click here.