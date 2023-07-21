North Carolina agency steps up to help woman with cancer experiencing homelessness

ROCK HILL, N.C. (WSOC) — In North Carolina, a Charlotte-area agency stepped up to help a woman with cancer, who is also experiencing homelessness.

Just a month ago, Cynthia Nantz didn't have a home to walk into. She was sleeping and living at a shopping plaza in Pineville, just steps from the hospital where she's receiving cancer treatments.

“It was almost scary because it seemed like I was in the hospital almost, like, every month. I’d probably still be in the hospital," said Cynthia.

Over the last year, she's hit a horrible cycle of misfortune. After losing her roommate and only family member, her constant medical problems meant she couldn't always make it to her retail job, and when disability ran out, she was left to live out of a shopping cart.

“I had a really good run with a career, I was in management all those years and then life happened," said Cynthia.

She said she spent months trying to get into shelters in the Charlotte area, but time and time again, she didn't qualify because she hadn't been homeless "long enough" or didn't have children.

Courtney Denton runs the Life House Women's Shelter in Rock Hill. She said the shelter is currently seeing a lot of people in the same position as Cynthia.

“I was drawn to Cynthia’s story. I think homelessness now looks a whole lot more like Cynthia in a lot of people’s lives," said Denton. "We’ve served a number of women here who have professional careers, PhDs.”

The Life House stepped up and gave Cynthia a bed. They are even driving her to doctor's appointments. With her new living arrangement, Cynthia no long needs her shopping cart.

“My shopping cart got deconstructed,” she said. “Getting here yes, I was very grateful.”

And while this isn't her permanent home, it’s a place to get her health in order, and eventually, back to work.

“I am so appreciative that this was available for me but it is not long-term. I hope it is just a stepping stone,” said Cynthia.