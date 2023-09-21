Oliver Anthony moves Tennessee concert to bigger venue due to high ticket demand

Oliver Anthony, the singer behind the viral hit “Rich Men North of Richmond,” is moving one of his concerts to a bigger venue due to high ticket demand.

On his Facebook page, he said his upcoming concert in East Tennessee sold out in two hours. After seeing the high demand, Anthony said he decided to move to a bigger venue to accommodate more fans.

Before tickets sold out on his website, the general admission tickets were going for just $25.

Prior to the venue change, Anthony took issue with how tickets were priced for the concert. He wrote on his Instagram that once he learned that tickets were going for $90, he asked his fans to hold off on buying tickets.

The concert, which has been moved to the Smokies Stadium, will take place on Thursday, September 28.