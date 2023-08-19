'Rich Men North of Richmond' singer Oliver Anthony to perform free show in N.C.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — Oliver Anthony, the singer who became a viral sensation for his song "Rich Men North of Richmond," is performing at a free show at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Moyock, N.C. on Saturday.

Anthony soared into the national spotlight this week after a YouTube video of him performing "Rich Men" racked up more than 24 million views.

Since then, the song, which appears to take aim at politicians, has climbed to no. 1 on iTunes, and no. 41 on Spotifyas of Saturday afternoon.

He recently played a show in Currituck County at Morris Farm Market, according to aYoutube video by Outer Banks Adventures,

Saturday's live performance was originally slated for the waterfront venue at Currituck Trading Post in Maple, but was moved to the golf club to accommodate a larger crowd, according to WOBX.

The golf club said in a Facebook post that Anthony will be performing from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Some traffic is expected and News 3 has reached out to Currituck County to see how they plan on dealing with the influx of visitors for the show.

