One of nation's longest serving pastors dies at 90

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dr. Charles Stanley passed away Tuesday April 18 at 90 years old.

Dr. Stanley was one of the nation's longest serving pastors with a continuous weekly broadcast, In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley.

Dr. Stanley was born in Dry Fork, Virginia and received his bachelor of arts from the University of Richmond.

The pastor's messages were heard in more than 127 languages around the world, and he authored more than 70 books.

Dr. Stanley served two terms as President of the Southern Baptist Convention.