Quincy Jones, acclaimed composer and producer, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES, Ca. — Sunday night, Quincy Jones, the composer and producer who worked with musicians from Ray Charles to Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, has died at the age of 91.

A renowned jazz and pop musician, Jones was also a prolific cross-genre arranger, conductor, record label executive and civil rights advocate.

His notable career included co-writing "We Are the World" with Lionel Richie to producing Michael Jackson's hit "Thriller" album.

A music school dropout, Jones rose to become one of the first Black executives in Hollywood, reshaping the Hollywood culture to build a deeper connection between the music, television and movie industries.

Jones' influence on the industry allowed him to associate with presidents, movie stars, musicians, philanthropists and business leaders.

His publicist says he passed away in his California home, surrounded by family.