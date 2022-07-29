Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Suffolk Fire Department respond to commercial shop fire, one injured

Suffolk Fire Department respond to commercial shopping mall fire
SFD
Suffolk Fire Department respond to commercial shopping mall fire
Suffolk Fire Department respond to a fire at commercial shopping mall
Suffolk Fire Department respond to commercial shopping mall fire
Suffolk Police Department respond to commercial shopping mall fire
Posted at 1:18 PM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 13:18:15-04

SUFFOLK, Va - The Suffolk Fire Department and Rescue responded to a fire at a commercial strip shop located in 800 Block of N. Main Street at 10 a.m.

SFD arrived at 10:15 a.m to see the business Wash House Launerette affected by the fire.

An investigation led crews to flames in a commercial dryer with fire traveling through the vent surrounded by heavy black smoke. To tackle the fire, they approached the fire from the interior roof and removed vents above the fire to stop the extension.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other businesses were affected.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

untitleddocument (13).png

Coast Live

Coast Comedy Live to begin airing on News 3 July 29