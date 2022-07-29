Suffolk Fire Department respond to commercial shop fire, one injured

SUFFOLK, Va - The Suffolk Fire Department and Rescue responded to a fire at a commercial strip shop located in 800 Block of N. Main Street at 10 a.m.

SFD arrived at 10:15 a.m to see the business Wash House Launerette affected by the fire.

An investigation led crews to flames in a commercial dryer with fire traveling through the vent surrounded by heavy black smoke. To tackle the fire, they approached the fire from the interior roof and removed vents above the fire to stop the extension.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other businesses were affected.