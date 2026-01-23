Tax season preparation: What documents you need and where to find help

NORFOLK, Va. — Tax season is approaching, and now is the time to start gathering your essential tax documents to ensure a smooth filing process.

You should either have received your W-2 form from your employer or expect it to arrive soon. Federal law requires employers to send these forms to workers by January 31st, but this year presents a slight variation. Since January 31st falls on a Saturday, the deadline has been extended to the following Monday, February 2nd.

If you're concerned about receiving your W-2, you still have time, but there are options available online. Most employers provide an employee portal or virtual download system where you can access your W-2 form digitally.

If you haven't received your form by mid-February, contact your company or HR representative directly for assistance.

Additional tax documents to gather

Samuel Taube, Lead Investing Writer at NerdWallet, recommends collecting other important documents now.

"I think this is a good time of year to start getting together documents for any deductions that you're planning on taking. That could include your health insurance marketplace form, if you get health insurance via your state exchange, because that form can help you claim the premium tax credit. If you've contributed to an IRA, you want to get together the forms that show that you've contributed to an IRA so that you can deduct your contributions," Taube said.

Free tax assistance available locally

Several free tax preparation services are available in the area. AARP offers assistance at the Suffolk Workforce Development Center, with appointments available Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9:45 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Follow the instructions below to participate in this free service:



Schedule an appointment by calling (804) 286-2259. Appointments begin on January 26, 2026. Pick up an informational intake packet starting January 21, 2026, from the Suffolk Workforce Development Center at 157 N. Main St., Suite D, 2nd Floor, Suffolk, VA 23434. Complete forms and bring them to the appointment.

Citizens are asked to complete all applicable documents in the instructional packet before arrival and come prepared with all pertinent tax documents at the scheduled appointment.

Additional free resources include the IRS Free File program and the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

Caution about AI tax assistance

While technology continues to advance, Taube advises caution when relying solely on artificial intelligence for tax preparation.

"If you want to have a conversation about what to do to maximize your refund and best manage your tax situation, a human financial advisor, I would say, is still going to be a better choice," Taube said.

“You [also] want to keep in mind that you don't necessarily know what kind of privacy protections are available if you're telling [AI] about your personal financial situation.”

Important reminders

Freelancers and contractors should note they will receive a 1099 form instead of a W-2.

Be aware of tax-related scams during this season. The IRS will not call or text you directly. If you receive any unsolicited messages claiming to be from tax authorities, verify the content with your employer or the actual government agency before responding.

