The deadline to submit a claim in Walmart's $45 million settlement is near. Are you eligible?

There's only a couple of weeks left to get in on a multi-million dollar settlement with Walmart.

People who bought certain weighted groceries or bagged fruit could be eligible for a slice of the $45 million settlement. You have until June 5 to submit a claim to be included.

You can get two percent of what you spent on covered products, capped at $500.

The lawsuit claims certain sold-by-weight meat, seafood and citrus sold in bulk bags paid more than the lowest price advertised in stores, AP reports. While Walmart denied any wrongdoing, they agreed to settle, AP says.

To submit a claim, click here.