FOX News says they have parted ways with Tucker Carlson.

"FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways," they said in a release. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

FOX News said Carlson's last program was Friday, and Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 p.m. starting Monday evening as an interim show hosted by rotating FOX News personalities until they name a new host.

