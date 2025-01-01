Vehicle drives into Bourbon Street crowd leaving 30 injured and 10 dead

A vehicle struck a crowd in New Orleans on New Year's Day, resulting in 10 fatalities and 30 injuries, according to a statement from the New Orleans Police Department.

This happened as New Year's celebrations were wrapping up on Bourbon Street.

After the car struck the crowd, witnesses told CBS News reporters that the driver exited the truck and started shooting. The police then returned fire.

No information about a suspect has been released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.