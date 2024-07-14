Virginia, North Carolina politicians react to shooting at Trump rally

Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee, is okay after being swept away at a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday following a shooting, according to his campaign.

The shooter was killed and a rally attendee was also dead, Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger said. The Trump campaign confirmed the former president was safe. The Associated Press reported that law enforcement is investigating the incident as an assassination attempt.

Watch: Rally attendee killed, suspected shooter dead after Trump campaign rally violence, AP reports

Trump was speaking to a crowd for a brief time before loud pops or blasts were heard. The former president appeared to grab the right side of his head or his right ear before ducking below the lectern as he was on stage.

Reactions from politicians in our area are as follows:

Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Virginia) made the following statement on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"I unequivocally condemn any form of political violence. As we wait for more information, my thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump and everyone else at the rally today."

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) made the following statement on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"There is no place for political violence in a democracy. I’m monitoring this terrible situation and praying for all those at the Pennsylvania rally."

Jason Miyares, Attorney General of Virginia, made the following statement on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"To be clear, any form of political violence is unacceptable and disgusting. Prayers for protection and healing for the President, any innocent bystanders and for law enforcement to arrest all perpetuators associated with this monstrous attempt on Trump’s life."

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper made the following statement on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Violence has no place in our politics or communities. I am grateful for the quick response by law enforcement today and hope former President Trump is not seriously injured. - RC"

Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia) made the following statement on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Please join me in praying for President Trump and everyone attending his rally in Pennsylvania today."

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made the following statement on X, formerly known as Twitter: