WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Due to the inclement weather, the 2022 National Night Out event has been canceled.

The location for the event is experiencing heavy rainfall and the area is no longer suitable for attendees.

The Williamsburg Police Department has consulted with the National Weather Service and determined that additional rainfall is likely to occur from now leading up to the event.

The National Night Out to the City of Williamsburg is set to return in 2023.